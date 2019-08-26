Kerala Floods : Rahul Gandhi to start for 3-day visit to Wayanad today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi likely to pay a three-day visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Wayanad from Monday, to meet the locals and leaders of the party and to take the stock of flood relief operations there.

Rahul Gandhi won Wayanad by the highest number of votes in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Earlier this month, Rahul went on a two-day visit to Kerala which was affected by torrential rains, floods, and landslides.

Earlier, Rahul wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, seeking setting up of a single-window system for reissuance of documents lost or damaged during the recent devastating floods in the state.

In his letter to Vijayan, he flagged that many flood-affected families in his constituency lost essential documents such as ration cards, Aadhaar cards, school or college certificates, land titles, registered documents, birth certificates, death certificates, tax receipts, pan cards.