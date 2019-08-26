Man Tries to Warn Actor Shammi Thilakan Against Any RSS Connection, Gets a Mouth Shutting Reply

Recently Former IPS Officer Jacob Thomas featured in a program of a Malayalam news channel where he opened up about his liking for RSS. The officer, known for his strong stand against corruption, had shared the video on Facebook and Mollywood actor Shammi Thilakan had supported Jacob Thomas through another Fb post. He said that Jacob Thomas’ findings are absolutely true.

“Jacob Thomas sir,

Your findings are 100 percent true.

You are amidst people who see what they believe and who believe only what they see. Not just you, everyone who believes in the law and order are amidst such people. For you, they are sharks, but for the rest, they are killer whales. Therefore your swimming with them(shark) inspires many,” wrote the son of legendary actor Thilakan on Facebook. (Original Fb post below)

Below his Facebook post, many complained that Shammi Thilakan has become Sangh now, some have even used abusive language. One Facebook user issued a warning to the actor. “You can step on Dog poop, but you should not step on cow dung,” the man warned.

Obviously stepping on to the cow dung is an indirect way of implying RSS/BJP connections. But Shammi was quick and sharp to respond.

“I had stepped on to cow dung long back. From my birth, until I was 5 or 6 years old, I was walking on the floor with cow dung spread. Is it okay,”? asked the actor. Check out the post below.