Priyanka Chopra’s sister Meera Chopra served food with live maggots crawling ! Video goes viral

Meera, Chopra’s cousin took to Instagram to share a video of the incident where she was served a dish with live maggots crawling in her food at a luxury hotel in Ahemdabad. In the clip, maggots can be seen crawling on the platter in which Meera’s food was served at Ahmedabad’s DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

“Staying in Double Tree in Ahembdabad. Double Tree Ahmedabad And got maggots in my food. You pay bomb for these hotels and they feed you maggots. Its so shocking @fssai_safefood please take some immediate action. Where are the health safety regulations now!” she captioned the image.