These Plants Offer an X Rated Sight and Will Make You Blush. Don’t Miss this

Gardening Express has put together a group of plants which they call the ‘rudest’ and wants to know how many are growing these in their garden. And Yes, when you look at them, you might blush.

“But this list is not just about having a laugh, it really shows how wonderful plants can be.”From one little seed, a plant can grow to create a detailed flower that just so happens to perfectly show something quite rude. We certainly had fun compiling the list,” said a spokesman about the list of plants. Check out the eight plants.

1 Hookers Lips

2 Rhodoichiton

3 Clitoria Ternatea

4 Carrion Flower

5 Naked Man Orchid

6 Sausage Tree

7 Angel Orchid

8 Peters Pepper