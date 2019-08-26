This video of Woman stealing stroller from shop leaving behind her baby is getting viral

Three women were caught on a camera installed in a shop. Despite the intials for the theft one among the women forgot her baby inside the new Jersy store. The women were at Bambi Baby in Middletown on Friday, according to Fox News.

Two out of the team of three women took to distracting the employee while the third one grabbed a stroller and walked out with it. Surveillance footage shared by Bambi Baby shows the woman picking up the stroller and walking out with it. She takes it out of the store, but leaves her baby behind. Bambi Baby described the theft as “unreal” while sharing the video on Facebook:

“I was devastated that someone would leave their child in a store to worry more about stealing a stroller,” said store owner Enelio Ortega to CBS News.

“If you need to steal for a living, that’s a personal problem, that’s a personal issue. But when you bring children that have no idea what’s going on, that affected me. That’s why I’m sharing the video as much as possible.”