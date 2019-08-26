UAE announces shorter working hours for government employees

Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced shorter working hours for government employees in UAE. Federal government employees who have school-going children can get up to three hours off work during the first week of the new academic term.This will help parents report late for work so that they can escort their kids to schools, or leave early to pick them up.

This is in line with a resolution adopted by the UAE Cabinet last year that aims to help employees be part of their children’s school activities.Employees can also request for permission to report late or leave early to attend parent-teacher meetings or their kids’ graduation ceremonies.

The resolution was based on recommendations made by the National Programme for Happiness and Positivity in coordination with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.