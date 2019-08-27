37 killed, 200 injured in tribal clashes

In the African country Sudan, at least 37 people were killed and 200 others were injured in a clash between two tribes. The fatal incident took place in Sudan’s eastern region.

The clash between Bani Amer tribe and Nuba tribe broke out last week. The reason behind the clash is not yet knowns. But it is rumoured that theclash may occured as a retributive violence from the Nuba tribe against Bani Amer tribe who supports ousted dictator of the country Omar Al Basher.

The Sudan government has declared emergency in the region after the clash. The governor of the province was also dismissed by the newly-elected Sovereign Council.