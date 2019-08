Arjun Tendulkar, the son legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was selected in the Mumbai team. The team was announced yesterday by Mumbai Cricket Association.

Arjun Tendulkar was picked in the 15-member team for the bapuna Cup. The tournament will be played in Nagpur from September 5.

Arjun Tendulkar, a left-arm fast bowler has played for India Under-19 in 2018 in the series against Sri Lanka. He has also played in Mumbai Under-14, Under-16 teams.