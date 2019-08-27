d2h announces special offers in Kerala for Onam

Dish TV India Ltd, the world’s largest single-country DTH company, on today announced a slew of special offers and packages in Kerala for the ‘Onam’ festival next month.

The new offers aim at providing better content with addition of three more Sun Channels under ‘Gold Malayalam Combo’, which includes KTV, Sun TV and Udaya TV.

As part of the offers, three new long-term recharge offers; Popular Malayalam Combo, Gold Malayalam Combo and Gold Malayalam HD combo have also been introduced ranging from Rs 999 to Rs 2049 including taxes for 6 months.

Speaking on the launch event, National Business Head, Dish TV India Ltd, Gurpreet Singh said, Kerala has always been a prime market for d2h and the company was committed towards increasing its presence and reach in the region.