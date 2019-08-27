Duck help kid to get his chappal that fell down a slope: Video

The love of animals can not be measured by our parameters. At many occasion in life our pets may come to help us or will be our only support. Now a video of a ‘helping duck’ has become a wave on social media.
In the video it is sen that a duck helps a small boy in retrieving his footwear that has fallen down a slope. The young boy who has lost his chappal was sitting atop a small hill road. The bird picks up the slipper and climbs up the slope towards the boy. Though it fails initially and after a few tries it manages to make the mission a success.
The video was shared by Myla Aguilla. The video clip which was shared on August 15 has amassed 52,000 views, 9,000 shares,6000 reactions and around 1000 comments.
Sitio Madaguldol, Brgy. Inabuan – around 11a.mNakatawag pansin sa akin ang bata na nasa itaas kung saan mahulog ang kanyang Tsinelas. Nang bilang tumakbo ang Isang Pato (Duck) ?mula sa tapat ng kanyang kinaroroonan para siya at tulungan.. Pilit kinukuha at inaabot ng Pato ang Tsinelas sa bata. Galing??Natuwa talaga ako. Dali2x kong kinunan ng video.. Akala ko Aso Lang na turuan ang gumagawa ng ganun!.. hahaha! Tinanong ko pa sa mga Tao kung alaga ba nung bata yung Pato, HINDI daw!#AMAZING
