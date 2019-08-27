Expat wins 1 million Dirham in raffle

An expat living in UAE has won a whopping 1 million Dirham in a rafle. A Bangladeshi expat has won the Al Ansari Exchange Rewards – Summer Promotion 2019 draw held on today in Dubai.

Abdullah who has been residing in Dubai for the last nine years has said he will send half of the prize money to his wife as she is expecting to give birth their first child on next month. The rest of the money will used to expand his tailoring and mobile accessories business in the Dubai.

Abdullah Al Arafat mohammed Mohsin aged 30 from the Sonagazi city in the Feni district of Chittagong in Bangladesh has won the first prize by besting eight other finalists. The other finalists – two Emiratis, two Filipinos, one Indian, one Pakistani, one Bangladeshi and one Indonesian- has won 10,000 Dirham.