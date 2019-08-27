ICC Test Ranking released

The International Cricket Council has released its new test rankings on today. Indian cricket team captains Virat Kohli remained in the top position.

Virat Kohli topped the ICC Test Ranking list with 910 points. While Steve Smith is in the second position with 904 points. Indian player Ajinkya Rahane has jumped 10 places and is placed in 11th list. While Jasprit Bumrah the Indian fast bowler is placed in the 7th position in the bowler’s list.

Arise, Sir Ben Stokes! Following his Headingley heroics, the star England all-rounder is now No.2 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's Test All-Rounder Rankings. pic.twitter.com/Prxm2WjFCC — ICC (@ICC) August 27, 2019

But the biggest gainer was English all-rounder ben Stokes. Stokes has moved to his career best ranking in the ICC ranking. He is now 13th among batsmen and 2nd among all-rounders.