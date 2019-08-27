‘India is planning to deploy RSS goons in Kashmir’, claims Pakistan minister

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi today claimed that India is planning to deploy Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) goons in the Kashmir valley. India is deploying RSS volunteers to carry out massacres, the Pakistan minister accused.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister claimed that the Pakistan government has information that the ruling party in India is planning to deploy RSS activists in Kashmir in order to carryout a massacre of the innocent people in the valley. He also said that the international community must stop the Indian government from doing this.

The pakistan minister who earlier claimed that the country is ready to face any kind of war has also accused that the situation is Kashmir is deteriorating day by day and humanitarian crisis is looming large.

Earlier he claimed that the country is ready for every kind of war. He said this while addressing a function at Islamabad. He accused that India has put the regional peace and stability at risk by illegally revoking the special status given to Kashmir.

He also alleged that India could do anything to divert world’s attention from its atrocities and grave human rights violation in Kashmir. He also warned that the entire region would be affected by the war between two countries as the two countries are nuclear powers.