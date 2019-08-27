Indian writer criticized for her opinion that ‘Pakistan army was never used against its own people’

Indian writer and human rights activist Arundhati Roy once again hit the headlines for wrong reasons. The Booker prize winning writer claimed that pakistan has never used army against its own people while Indian state has reportedly done so. The Booker prize winning novelist is severely criticized by netizens for her pro-Pakistan comments.

In a video circulated on social media she says ” Since 1947, the Indian state has waged wars against its own people in states such as Manipur, nagaland, Kashmir, Punjab, Goa and Mizoram. All these states were targeted because their population is ethnically Muslim, Christian, Sikh or tribal”.

Many Pakistan nationals also came criticizing the Indian writer’s opinion. Noted Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah, who is a well-known critic of Pakistan criticized Roy. “#ArundhatiRoy claims Pakistan has nvr deployed its military against its own people. Was she blind & deaf when 3M died in the Bangladesh genocide by Pak Army in 1971? Is she unaware of #Balochistan? She’s literally reading off a Pakistan ISI briefing note”, he tweeted.

Arundhati Roy is well known for her controversial comments and opinion on socio-political issues.She is of opinion that Kashmir must be separated from India.

