Kerala Floods : Rahul Gandhi reaches Wayanad to review flood rehabilitation work

MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Wayanad on Tuesday to review the ongoing flood rehabilitation work in his constituency. Wayanad was one of the worst affected districts during the rains that battered several parts of the constituency, which saw around 50,000 people seeking refuge in state-run relief camps earlier this month.

Rahul wrote on his twitter handle, “I’m in my parliamentary constituency, Wayanad, for the next few days, visiting flood relief camps and reviewing rehabilitation work in the area. Much has been accomplished, but there’s so much more that still needs to be done”.

He will visit the flood-affected places and is slated to return to Delhi on August 30. At his first stop in the day, Rahul visited a relief camp and distributed relief material to flood affected persons, currently lodged at St. Thomas Church, Chungam Thalappuzha Village, Wayanad.