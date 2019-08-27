Kevin Murder: Court Announces Punishment

Principal Sessions Court of Kottayam has announced the punishment to the ten persons convicted in the murder of Kevin Joseph. All ten convicts will have to face a TWIN LIFE SENTENCE.

The court had observed that the case is a rarest of the rarest incident.

The convicts will have to pay a fine of Rs 40000.

The Court also ordered to hand over Rs 1 lakh to witness Aneesh.

The death sentence was not given considering the age of the criminals as well as the fact that they have not been involved in any acts of crime before