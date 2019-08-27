Man Claims CPI(M) Workers Attacked his Shop. You Won’t Believe the Reason

CPI(M) has been widely criticized for their over-enthusiasm to engage themselves in collection fund drives. Often their workers are given targets in terms of the amount to be collected and this has been causing problems to the public. News has now come up from Kochi where a man who owns a Gents beauty parlour claimed that CPI(M) workers attacked him since he couldn’t give a big sum to their collection fund.

The incident happened on August 15 evening. CPI(M) workers came to the shop with ward councilor Jagathambika Sudarshan to collect money. The shop owners gave Rs 100 but the CPI(M) workers felt the amount was too low and returned the money. On their way back, the owner alleges, the Left workers had scratched a sticker on the wall. This was questioned by the shop keepers and the issue soon escalated into a fight.

The shop owner says that after the incident he has been getting constant threats from them. But the Councilor gave a completely different version. She said that she had information that suspicious activities like drug peddling are occurring in the place and she had questioned it. According to her, the whole story of CPI(M) attacking over fund collection was fabricated to divert the issue. She added that the shop members had used abusive language against her.