Nirmala Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi,says “Congress an expert on stealing”

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday said the Congress was an “expert on stealing”. Addressing a press conference, the finance minister accused the Congress of maligning the reputation of the Reserved Bank of India.

“Rahul Gandhi says chor [thief], I won’t say the same word. The Congress is stuck with the chor tag, they are experts in using this word. I would have wanted Congress to not sully RBI’s reputation,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

“This was a committee appointed by RBI, outlandish is the word that I will use for the way comments are being made on RBI’s reputation. It is worrying that a committee appointed by RBI experts is now being questioned,” Nirmala Sitharaman exclaimed.

Rahul Gandhi had slammed the Central government Tuesday, over the record cash transfer by the RBI.

The prime minister and the finance minister are “clueless” about solving the “self-created economic disaster” and accused them of “stealing money” from the Bank, Rahul Gandhi had said.

He said the move was like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary and sticking it on a gunshot wound.

Gandhi’s reaction came after the RBI allowed the government to take Rs 1.76 lakh crore from its reserves to provide a fresh impetus to the economy.