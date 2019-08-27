Onam 2019 : Onam advance, bonus announced for govt employees

Kerala state government employees will be paid Rs 15,000 as Onam advance and Rs 4,000 as bonus this year. The advance will be deducted over five installments from October, said a government order.

Part-time contingency workers, permanent employees, Anganwadi workers and temporary staff in various departments will be paid Rs 5,000 as advance. The bonus will be provided to only those earning below Rs 27,360. Those drawing above that amount will be paid Rs 2,750 as festivity allowance.