Onam 2019: Onam Celebrations and Traditions

Onam celebration in Kerala involves a wide range of rituals, fun activities, song and dance performances, feasts, and sports events. Below, you will find the details of such events.

Pookalams

The pookalams in Kerala are just like rangolis but they are not made of colored powders. Instead, the pookalams are created with petals of colorful flowers.

They come in a variety of designs that reflect different living objects and add to the beauty of your home. Some of the flowers used for pookalam are Thumbapoo, roses, jasmine, and marigold.

The pookalams are usually placed in front of every house as a sign of welcome for the ancient king Mahabali. The king is believed to visit his kingdom, Kerala during Onam to find out whether his subjects are living in happiness and prosperity.

Athachamayam

An interesting feature of Onam celebrations is a grand procession (or Athachamayam) held on the very first day of Onam (Atham) so as to mark the beginning of this festival.

The procession is especially organized at Thirpunithura and Piravom in Kerala. It reminds one of the royal tradition followed by the kings of Kochi, who used to travel to their fort at Thirpunithura during Onam.

The highlights of this procession are caparisoned elephants and musical performances. Folk songs and dances are common features of this procession.

Onakalikal

The games and sports events held during Onam are collectively known as Onakalikal. Archery is an essential part of Onam games. Kutukutu (Kabaddi) and Kayyankali (one-to-one fight between men) are some of the interesting games played during this festive occasion. The senior members of a family usually indulge in playing chess and cards.

Onam Sadya

An interesting feature of Onam celebrations is Onam Sadya or Onasadya. It is a grand feast organized by the Malayalis on Thiruvonam. However, in some regions, the feast is hosted from the seventh day of Onam.

Onam Sadya includes mouth-watering recipes – around 13 to 15 vegetable curries and sweet dishes like payasham cooked at home and served in plantain leaves.

Sometimes, non-vegetarian food is also allowed in the feast. It’s a common belief that every Malayali should make preparations for Sadya even if they need to sell their property to get the money for it. Traditional pickles and papadams are also served as part of the meal.

Onasadya meal is served to family members who sit on mats placed in a row on the floor. The eldest family member occupies the central seat. A brass lamp is positioned in front of his seat, some distance away. A small plantain leaf is kept close to the brass lamp, on its west. It is on this leaf that Onasadya food items are served.

Onam Sadya recipes are a foodie’s delight. The green colors of the plantain leaf and various food items included in Onasadya have a tempting appeal and are loved by one and all! Not only are the sadya food items served in a specific order as a custom but also they are savored one by one in a certain order. This makes Onasadya an important feature of Onam celebrations in Kerala and other parts of the world where the Malayalis reside.