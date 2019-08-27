Pak PM Imran Khan calls Saudi Prince to discuss Kashmir issue

For the 2nd time in a month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the Kashmir issue, according to a media report.

Khan spoke to the Crown Prince on August 26 about the situation in the Valley after India revoked the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories, The News International reported.

The Pakistan premier’s conversation with the Saudi prince came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France on Monday, categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

Khan, during an address to the nation on August 26, also said that he will raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum, including at the UN General Assembly.