Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre for borrowing Rs 1.76 lakh crore from RBI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are clueless about how to solve “self created economic disaster” and that the borrowing from the RBI won’t help.

“PM & FM are clueless about how to solve their self created economic disaster. Stealing from RBI won’t work – it’s like stealing a Band-Aid from the dispensary & sticking it on a gunshot wound,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Rahul Gandhi’s tweet attack came after the report that the government will receive a 1.76 trillion-rupee ($24.4 billion) windfall from the central bank, which it may use to cut borrowings and recapitalize banks to help spur economic growth.

The Reserve Bank of India’s board approved the record payout on Monday, which includes a dividend of 1.23 trillion rupees and 526.4 billion rupees from its surplus capital, according to a statement. The dividend payment includes 280 billion rupees already transferred to the government in February.