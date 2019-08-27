Sandeep G Varier Takes a Dig at DYFI’s Protest in Front of Brazil Embassy

The whole world is alarmed about the issue of fire at Amazon rainforest and DYFI, Left’s youth organization had staged a protest in front of the Brazilian Embassy at New Delhi on this issue.

The move was trolled on social media since DYFI was noted by its absence in the protest against a number of environmental misuse in Kerala, ruled by the Left. BJP leader Sandeep G Varier, in a discussion in news channel about Shashi Tharoor’s pro-Modi comments, touched on the issue. DYFI leader Muhammad Riyas too was on the panel. Sandeep said that DYFI should be ashamed to have not reacted to any environmental issue in Kerala.

“The gist of what Riyas said is to keep silence if you don’t know anything about international issues. Actually, the protest in front of the embassy must have been inaugurated by Nilambur MLA Anwar or Joyce George. The head of an organization which does not have the spine to respond to an environmental issue in their own state is going to Brazilian embassy on a holiday and is staging a drama. People are mocking this,” said Sandeep.

Muhammad Riyas, in his reply mentioned nothing about why his organization has been silent on environmental issues in Kerala.