Sonia Gandhi holds meeting to select new Congress chief

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met AICC Delhi in-charge PC Chacko and district presidents to discuss the selection of a new chief for the party’s city unit. Dikshit, who was appointed as the chief of Delhi Congress in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, died of cardiac arrest at Fortis Escorts hospital on July 20.

Soon after his meeting with Gandhi, Chacko said, “The Congress chief instructed me to take feedback of senior party leaders, including former Delhi unit presidents and MPs, to find the right person for the post”.

“Besides me, district Congress presidents also met Sonia ji. Selection of a new president for the Delhi Congress was discussed in the meeting,” he told reporters, adding that he would again meet Gandhi after taking feedback in the next few days.