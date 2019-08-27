Tamil actor Prasanna makes his Malayalam debut in ‘Brother’s Day’

‘Brother’s Day’ directed by Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Shajon is one of the movies which will be released on the biggest season ‘Onam’ this year. The film which has Prithviraj in the lead role will be hitting theatres on this Onam.

The film marks the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajon. The movie has Prithviraj, Madonna Sebastian, Prayaga Rose Martin, Miya George and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles.

Tamil actor Prasanna is making his Malayalam debut with this film. He is playing the prime antagonist, and his character introduction poster was released online earlier.

Prasanna is noted for his roles in films like ‘Anjathey’, ‘Thupparivalan’, ‘Kalyana Samayal Saadham’ and ‘Thiruttu Payale 2’. He recently was conferred with the prestigious Kalaimamani award by the Tamil Nadu state government for his achievements in the field of cinema.

‘Brother’s Day’ promises to be a full-on commercial mass entertainer. It will be a refreshing change for Prithviraj as the actor has been doing lot of experimental films back to back.

The movie has cinematography by Jithu Damodar, songs composed by the multi-talented Nadirshah and background score done by 4 Musics of ‘Oppam’ fame. Listin Stephen is producing the movie under the banner of Magic Frames.

The trailer of the film was launched by Mohanlal.