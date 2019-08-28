At least forty feared dead in a boat accident

At least 40 people were feared to lost their lives in a boat accident. The boat accident has occurred off the coast of Libya.The boat was carrying illegal migrants to Europe.

As per the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) around 60 people have been rescued and returned to shore.

As per the Coastguard of Libya, five bodies including that of a child were recovered near the western town of Khoms. Rescue operations to find the bodies is still continuing.

As per agencies the boat has carried more than 100 people. The survivors included people from Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan and Morocco.

The people were crossing Mediterranean Sea to Europe. As per reports around 850 people has been recorded this year.