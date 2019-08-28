Commodity Market: Gold price touches all-time high

In the commodity market, the price of precious metals gold and silver surged today. Gold price has touched a all-time record today.

In the international market the price of gold has remained firm at $.1543 per ounce. In New Delhi, the price of gold of 99.9% and 99.5% surged by Rs.300 to reach at Rs.39,970 and Rs.39,800 per 10 gram respectively. The price of sovereign gold also jumped by Rs.300 to reach at Rs.29,800 per eight gram.

In international market, the price of silver was high at $.18.38 per ounce. In Indian market, the price of silver jumped by Rs.2110 to Rs.48,850 a kilo. While weekly based delivery surged by Rs.1289 to Rs.46,416 a kilo. Silver coins were traded higher by Rs.2000 at Rs.98,000 for buying and Rs.99,000 for selling 100 coins.