Daily 10gb 4g data; BSNL announces new prepaid plans

BSNL announces two new prepaid plans that offer massive 10GB of 4G data per day. The new prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236, and come with 28 days and 84 days validity, respectively.

BSNL is offering these new prepaid plans only in those places where it offers its 4G services. The new attractive plans have been introduced to lure more customers, and they offer only data benefits. BSNL recently also revised its Rs. 1,098 prepaid plan with 75 days validity.

Both new BSNL prepaid plans – priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236 – offer data benefit of 10GB per day. The Rs. 96 BSNL prepaid plan comes with 28 days of validity and the Rs. 235 BSNL prepaid plan comes with 84 days of validity. A total data benefit of 280GB is offered by BSNL STV 96 prepaid plan, and 840GB data benefit is offered by BSNL STV 236 prepaid plan.