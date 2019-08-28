Govt reduces lunch break duration in offices

The lunch break duration in government offices has been reduced by 15 minutes. Now onwards, it will start from 1:15 pm and end at 2 pm. Earlier, the lunch break was from 1 pm to 2 pm.

The order in this regard was issued by Employees Administrative Reforms department on Tuesday.

The government also clarified that the office hours will be from 10 to 5 pm in all government offices, except those in Secretariat, where it is from 10:15 am to 5:15 pm.

Due to regional reasons, city offices in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode will have the office timing from 10:15 to 5:15.