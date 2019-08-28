Jailed gangster marries air hostess girlfriend at temple, taken back to prison

A notorious gangster lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail tied knot with his long-time girlfriend on Sunday. The gangster namely Vikramjit Singh got married to lover Gurjeet Kaur, an air hostess, at an Arya Samaj temple in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district.

The lovebirds, who wanted to marry each other for a long time, lived the dream after a Jodhpur court, last week, granted Singh permission to attend the event.

Singh, however, reached the temple amid heavy police security and was taken back to the jail after spending some time with Kaur, his newly married wife.

Vikramjit, a native of Haryana, was allegedly a sharp shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and caught from Delhi airport following a lookout notice against him. Before joining the gang, Singh also served as a pizza maker in Italy.