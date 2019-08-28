John Abraham to team up with Kajal Aggarwal for gangster drama

John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Pratiek Babbar for the lead roles in the film Mumbai Saga . The shooting of the film went on floors a day ago in Mumbai and John was part of this schedule. And according to latest update, a star actress is all set to join the cast of the film.

Kajal Aggarwal has been signed on to play the lead role opposite John Abraham in the film and will be her comeback in Bollywood after a brief gap. “The most important thing is that my gangster films often also have strong female characters. This character starts off as John’s girlfriend, then becomes his wife. So, I needed an actress who play a 17-year-old college girl, a young wife and then, a strong woman in her 30s. I’m an admirer of Kajal’s work, she looks lovely and has a great screen presence. I’m glad we’re collaborating on this film,” Sanjay Gupta said.