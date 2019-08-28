Kareena Kapoor steals the show by ‘black magic’

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan steal the total show of lakme Fashion Week by ‘black magic’. The pretty actress has stole the show as she walked the ramp wearing a black gown designed by Gauri and Nainika.

The actress said that the show embodies the power of woman. ” Walking each session again feels very special. Thanks to Lakme. I am getting a chance to strut for the best of the best. This feels more special because of Gauri and nainika. We embody the power of women. The freedom of what women want, whether it’s about being married, wanting to work, wanting to make your voice heard”, said Kareena.