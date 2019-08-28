Kashmir Issue : Pakistani politician tags UNO game instead of United Nations in tweet,gets trolled

Rehman Malik, a former Pakistan interior minister and a prominent leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, on Tuesday posted an indignant tweet about “brutalities” in Jammu and Kashmir. The post, however, is unlikely to help the Pakistan politician’s cause too much.

That is because, instead of tagging the United Nations (UN) in his post — presumably to garner international attention — Malik mistakenly tagged the Twitter account of UNO, a card game.

He may be referring to brutalities of Draw 4 Card during 'UNO' time and require urgent attention by @realUNOgame .! For @SenRehmanMalik these are some serious issues to be discuss on twitter. ?? https://t.co/SSTyfVKJ7N — Jinay Kothari (@kotharijinay) August 26, 2019