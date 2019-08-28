Latest NewsInternational

Kashmir Issue : Pakistani politician tags UNO game instead of United Nations in tweet,gets trolled

Aug 28, 2019, 08:39 am IST
Rehman Malik, a former Pakistan interior minister and a prominent leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, on Tuesday posted an indignant tweet about “brutalities” in Jammu and Kashmir. The post, however, is unlikely to help the Pakistan politician’s cause too much.

That is because, instead of tagging the United Nations (UN) in his post — presumably to garner international attention — Malik mistakenly tagged the Twitter account of UNO, a card game.

 

