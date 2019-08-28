Man kills family members over property dispute

A man has killed four family members over a property dispute. The shocking incident took place in ShahKhail Ghari area in Mansehra district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan on today.

The man named Majid Ali has shot dead his father, sister, brother and sister-in-law over a property dispute. Majid Ali has fled the scene after committing the crime. He eloped with his wife. As per his another brother, it was Majid’s wife who gave him weapon to shoot.

The police has registered a case and is searching for the accused.