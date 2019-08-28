Modi government biased against Kerala, says Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the BJP government at the Centre of being biased against Kerala.”I think the Central government has a bias against the states where the BJP is not in power. It is not in power in Kerala. So, they don’t really care,” Gandhi said.

Rahul, who is an MP from Wayanad, is currently in Kerala to visit the flood relief camps and review the rehabilitation works in the state.

“The main issue is rehabilitation and compensation. People have lost their farms, homes, and livelihoods. It is a tragedy,” he said.

“The government has certain rules when it comes to giving compensation. So we are going to work with the government to ensure that people are compensated,” added Gandhi.