Modi Govt to announce big package for Jammu and Kashmir today

Modi government set to announce a package for Jammu and Kashmir after the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

Union Cabinet is scheduled to hold a meeting on Wednesday at Parliament Annexe Building at 4:30 PM and it is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre would make some big announcements related to Jammu and Kashmir during the meeting. The meeting of Union Cabinet will be followed by a meeting of Council of Ministers.

Sources told Zee Media that the Centre may announce a big package aimed at all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir during the meeting. The announcement would be made with an aim to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible.

The government is also planning to announce massive job opportunities for Kashmiri youngsters in the near future. It is learnt that the Centre may ask Army and para military to recruit Kashmiri youths.