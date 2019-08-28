Pakistani actress accuses Bollywood for plagiarism

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has come with an accusation that Bollywood actres Alia Bhatt has copied Pakistani song.She accused that Bollywood is stealing Pakistani songs continuously.

I find this strange. On the one hand Bollywood vilifies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other, they continue to steal our songs without so much as an acknowledgment. “Copyright violation” and “royalty payments” obviously mean nothing.https://t.co/2x48WIGjf3 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 24, 2019

Her comments came after Alia Bhatt released a video album. This was the first music album of the Bollywood actress. A song in the album ‘ Parda’ has some similarities with Pakistani song ‘Gore Rang Ka Zamana’.

She also criticised the Netflix series produced by Shah Rukh Khan ‘ Bard of Blood’. She accused that it is an anti- Pakistan project’.

” I find this strange. on the one hand, Bollywood vilfies Pakistan at every opportunity they get. On the other hand, they continue to steal our songs. Copyright violation and royalty payments obviously mean nothing to them”, accused Hayat on her twitter page.

This just vindicates what I have been saying for so long. Another week & yet another anti-Pakistan project. Now can we wake up, smell the coffee & see Bollywood’s agenda for what it is?@iamsrk Be patriotic, nobody is stopping you – just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us. https://t.co/iCElRpJAa1 — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) August 23, 2019

” This just vindicates what I have been saying for so long. Another week & yet another anti-Pakistan project. Now can we wake up, smell the coffee & see Bollywood’s agenda for what it is?@iamsrk Be patriotic, nobody is stopping you – just don’t do it at the expense of vilifying us”, she tweeted again.