Rahul Gandhi backs Modi government,says “Kashmir is India’s internal issue”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that violence in Kashmir in Jammu and Kashmir is instigated and supported by Pakistan. He also emphasised that Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.

“I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue & there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” the Wanayad MP tweeted.

“There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” the former Congress president said in another tweet.