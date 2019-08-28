Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi gets kissed by a man during Kerala visit : Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on his visit to his constituency Wayanad in Kerala, was kissed by a man during his visit .

A video released by ANI shows a man forcefully kissing the Congress leader, while he sat on the front seat of his car. The man, who kissed Gandhi, is then pulled back by the crowd. Gandhi is in the state to review the ongoing flood rehabilitation work in his constituency.

The Congress leader is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad in Kerala. He started his tour on Tuesday.