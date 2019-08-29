August salary of 163,000 employees may get delayed

National media reported that the employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will not get their August salary on right time. The state run telecommunications company will again defer August salaries to around 163,000 employees by a week.

This is the third time that the BSNL is delaying salary to employees this year. The company need around 800 crores a month to pay off salaries. The company has been facing financial problems after the private telecom providers captured the market share.

Earlier in the last week, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has cleared the revival blueprint for BSNL and MTNL and asked the Department of Telecommunications to send a revised note to the cabinet.