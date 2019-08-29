Bizarre! Congress Blames BJP For ‘Supporting’ Pakistan. People Cannot Understand What this Means. See this

Congress party has been blamed for not supporting the national cause in the issue of abrogating Article 370 and many of the statements of Congress leaders have been used by Pakistan to ‘prove’ that even Indians are against this central government move.

Pakistan’s decision to reportedly mention former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s name in a petition on Kashmir has now forced Rahul to speak against Pakistan now. Congress party seems to have found itself in a spot of bother now, not knowing how to build their image as a party that stands for the nation. One of the tweets they made recently, is an attempt to change it and put the blame on ruling party BJP for ‘supporting’ Pakistan.

BJP – a party that claims to work in ‘National Interest’ has now officially gone on record to support Pakistan in its attempts to fuel divisive politics in India. Is there no limit to their desperation for political mileage? ” was the official tweet of Congress party.

People have not exactly been able to understand based on which events Congress is blaming BJP and Congress party has been asked by many in the comment section to introspect their action and decide who supported Pakistan.