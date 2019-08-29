Here’s the full list of revised traffic violation fines

Government on August 21 said 63 clauses of Motor Vehicle Act, which includes higher penalties for traffic violation, will be implemented from September 1.

“The bill (Motor Vehicles [Amendment] Bill, 2019) was passed (in Parliament). And we have decided to implement 63 clauses (of the act) from September 1,” Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari told reporters.

“In these 63 clauses we have increased the penalties. In case of drunken driving, over speeding and overloading among others, the fine has been increased,” the minister said.

New Motor Vehicle Rules 2019: Full list of Revised Traffic violation fines:

Section/ Offence Old Penalty New Penalty (Minimum)

General (177) Rs 100 Rs 500

Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A) Rs. 100 Rs 500

Travelling without a ticket (178) Rs 200 Rs 500

Disobedience of orders of authorities (179) Rs 500 Rs 2000

Unauthorized use of vehicles without licence (180) Rs 1000 Rs 5000

Driving without licence (181) Rs 500 Rs 5000

Driving without qualification (182) Rs 500 Rs 10,000

Oversized vehicles (182B) New Rs 5000

Over speeding (183) Rs 400 Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle

Dangerous driving penalty (184) Rs. 1,000 Upto Rs 5000

Drunken driving (185) Rs 2000 Rs 10,000

Speeding/ Racing (189) Rs 500 Rs 5,000

Vehicle without permit (192A) Upto Rs 5000 Upto Rs 10,000

Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) (193) New Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000

Overloading (194) Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne

Overloading of Passengers (194A) N.A. Rs 1000 per extra passenger

Seat Belt (194 B) Rs 100 Rs 1,000

Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C) Rs 100 Rs 2,000 , Disqualification of licence for 3 months

Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E) New Rs 10,000

Driving without insuarance (196) Rs 1,000 Rs 2,000

Offences by Juveniles (199) New Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled.

Power of officers to impound documents (206) N.A. Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E,

Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B) N.A. Twice the penalty under the relevant section.