India A v South Africa A: Dube and Axar Help India Raise a Formidable Total. See the Score

Greenfield Stadium, Karyavattom, Thiruvananthapuram: India A, after a not so impressive start, managed to stitch together a rocking partnership between Shivam Dube 79(60)and Axar Patel 60(36) to register a score of 327 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Reduced to 47 overs due to a delayed start, South Africa won the toss and send India to bat.

Indian top-order seemed impressive, especially Shubman Gill46(47), but none could build on the start they got. All the top-order batsmen got into double figures but couldn’t register even a fifty. It was at the fall of Krunal Pandya that the tide changed in India’s favor, as India A’s last recognized batting pair of Axar Patel and Shivam Dube smashed South African bowlers to all corners. They were also helped by some poor bowling from South Africa A.