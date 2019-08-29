INX Media case : Good news, says Indrani Mukerjea on Chidambaram’s arrest

Speaking to media in the Sessions Court, Indrani Mukerjea termed Chidambaram’s arrest as good news.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on August 21 from his residence in connection with INX media corruption case after dramatic developments with the agency sleuths scaling walls to gain access to the bungalow in the high-end Jor Bagh locality.

Media baron Peter Mukerjea and Indrani are also co-accused in the case. They are already in jail in connection with the murder of Sheena Bora — Indrani’s daughter from her previous marriage.

Karti’s arrest was also made on the basis of Indrani’s statement to ED, where she had said the couple had acceded to Karti’s demand of USD 1 million for allegedly fixing the violations made in the FIPB clearance.