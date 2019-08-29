INX Media Scam: Supreme Court to pronounce order on Chidambaram’s plea on this date

The Supreme Court of India has today informed that the verdict on the plea of former union minister P.Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case registered by Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be pronounced on September 5. The apex court also extended the protection from arrest granted to the veteran Congress leader to next Thursday.

A bench consisting of justices R.banumathi and A.S.Bopanna has given this verdict. The court also asked the ED to submit the material which the agency wanted to produce for the court’s perusal in a sealed cover.

Supreme Court posts for September 2, the petition of Congress leader P Chidambaram challenging the August 22 order of the trial court remanding him to CBI's custody in the INX Media case. — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

P.Chidambaram approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court’s August 20’s verdict denying him anticipatory bail in a money laundering case registered by ED.