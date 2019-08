Chicken Thoran Ingredients:

Boneless Chicken – 200 grm

Small Onion – 20 nos

Green Chilly – 3 nos

Shredded Coconut – 1 cup

Coriander Powder – 1 tsp

Chilly Powder – 11/2 tsp

Pepper Powder – 1 tsp

Turmeric Powder – 1/2 tsp

Ginger&Garlic Paste – 1 tsp

Mustard – 1/2 tsp

Dry Red Chilly – 4 nos

Coconut Oil – 4 tbsp

Curry Leaves – as need

Salt- as need