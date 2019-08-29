Only 8 countries in world have bigger population than BJP

BJP national working president J.P.Nadda has claimed that only eight countries in world have bigger population than BJP. He made this claim while briefing media person at BJP headquarters about the success of BJP membership campaign.

Nada also revealed that the total number of BJP members has reached near 18 crore. And around 7 crore new members joined the party during recent membership campaign.

The membership campaign launched on July 6 and concluded on August 20, was “successful” and triumphantly noted that the BJP now had more members than the population of most countries. Only seven countries had more people than the total number of BJP members, said J.P.Nadda.

The party had set a target of adding 2.2 crore new members to its 11-crore membership reached in 2015, but surpassed the figure across the country, he said. Nadda said the party made 5,81,34,242 new members online and 62,34,967 offline, adding that the details of more membership were being collated.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, had launched the drive from Varanasi, Telangana, Jaipur and Nagpur respectively on July 6, the birth anniversary of party ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.