Pakistan announces visa process dates for Sikh pilgrims’

Pakistan government has decided to finish the process of issuance of visas to Sikh pilgrims from India and across the globe by September 30.

The visa will be allocated to Sikh pilgrims to attend the birth anniversary of Guru nanak Dev in Nankana Sahib. The visa process for the Sikh pilgrims will start on September 1.

The meeting of Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee (RTHC) chaired by Chaudhry Sarwar the governor of Punjab province has took the decision.

Last month Pakistan has given visa to 500 Sikh pilgrims to visit Nankana Sahib for starting the 550 birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The Nankana Sahib Gurudwara is located on the bank of river Ravi is about 4 km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur. Guru Nanak has lived here around 18 years.