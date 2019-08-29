PM Narendra Modi launches ‘Fit India Movement’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nation-wide “Fit India Movement” on August 29 and appealed every citizen to remain healthy and fit. The event was launched at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi at 10 am.

On the occasion, PM Modi paid tribute to Dhyan Chand. He said, “On this day a great sportsperson was born, Major Dhyan Chand. He amazed the world with his fitness, stamina, and hockey stick.”

It was telecast live on Doordarshan, which called it a “mass movement”. DD and Sports Authority of India streamed it live on their individual YouTube channel as well.