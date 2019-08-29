PM Narendra Modi to launch Fit India Movement today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will be launching a nation-wide Fit India Movement at 10 am at Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in New Delhi.

At the event, the prime minister is expected to address the people and will also administer a fitness pledge.

The entry for the event will be given based on PIB (Press Information Bureau) accreditation card only.

Ahead of the event launch, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Tremendous supports are coming from all sections of the society to participate in the Fit India Movement to be launched by PM Narendra Modi ji on August 29 at 10 am. Chief Ministers, corporates and many icons are taking amazing steps to make the programme a grand success.”